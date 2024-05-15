Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank closed today at ₹ 534.95, up 4.28% from yesterday's ₹ 513

44 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade

Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 4.28 %. The stock closed at 513 per share. The stock is currently trading at 534.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.