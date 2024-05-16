Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank closed today at 540, up 0.84% from yesterday's 535.5

Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank opened at ₹514, closed at ₹513, with a high of ₹539.75 and a low of ₹514 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹72129.71 crore. The 52-week high was ₹573.45 and the low was ₹267.25. On the BSE, the trading volume was 308,540 shares.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank has a 4.71% MF holding & 5.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.78% in december to 4.71% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 5.89% in december to 5.29% in march quarter.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 15.34%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years are expected to be 16.90% and 16.70%, respectively.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank has shown an EPS growth of 33.29% and a revenue growth of 12.48% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 556497.30 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% for revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 2.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Bank's stock price increased by 0.84% to reach ₹540, outperforming its peers. While IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank Of India saw declines, Yes Bank's stock price rose. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|83.38
|-0.82
|-0.97
|98.7
|52.64
|89653.53
|Yes Bank
|22.67
|0.08
|0.35
|32.81
|14.1
|65216.79
|Indian Bank
|540.0
|4.5
|0.84
|573.45
|267.25
|72735.84
|UCO Bank
|52.63
|-0.11
|-0.21
|70.66
|25.65
|62924.21
|Bank Of India
|121.7
|-2.45
|-1.97
|158.0
|69.41
|55415.0
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank stock's low price today was ₹525.7 and the high price was ₹544.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price closed the day at ₹540 - a 0.84% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 547.85 , 555.45 , 566.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 529.25 , 518.25 , 510.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Bank traded by 3 PM is 38.82% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is trading at ₹540, a decrease of 0.84%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at ₹540.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹520.38 and ₹545.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹520.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 545.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|517.77
|10 Days
|528.04
|20 Days
|525.49
|50 Days
|521.28
|100 Days
|493.42
|300 Days
|448.21
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Bank traded by 2 PM is down by 40.15% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹538.6, showing a decrease of 0.58%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 541.92 and 530.77 levels during the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 530.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 541.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|537.75
|Support 1
|533.75
|Resistance 2
|539.7
|Support 2
|531.7
|Resistance 3
|541.75
|Support 3
|529.75
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹535.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹520.38 and ₹545.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹520.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 545.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 1 PM is 39.05% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹535.2, a decrease of 0.06%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 545.5 and 531.55 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 531.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 545.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|541.92
|Support 1
|530.77
|Resistance 2
|548.53
|Support 2
|526.23
|Resistance 3
|553.07
|Support 3
|519.62
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹525.7 and a high of ₹544 on the current day.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Bank traded until 12 AM is 65.52% lower than the previous day, while the price was at ₹533.85, showing a decrease of 0.31%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank reached a peak of 541.95 and a low of 528.0 in the last trading hour. During this time, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for potentially overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|545.5
|Support 1
|531.55
|Resistance 2
|550.7
|Support 2
|522.8
|Resistance 3
|559.45
|Support 3
|517.6
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|517.77
|10 Days
|528.04
|20 Days
|525.49
|50 Days
|521.28
|100 Days
|493.42
|300 Days
|448.21
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹535.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹520.38 and ₹545.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹520.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 545.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 11 AM is 71.31% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹529.2, a decrease of 1.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 532.33 and 525.68 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 525.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 532.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|531.53
|Support 1
|526.43
|Resistance 2
|533.72
|Support 2
|523.52
|Resistance 3
|536.63
|Support 3
|521.33
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹528.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹520.38 and ₹545.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹520.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 545.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Bank's stock price dropped by 1.3% to reach ₹528.55, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. UCO Bank is declining, whereas IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and Bank Of India are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.22% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|84.4
|0.2
|0.24
|98.7
|52.64
|90750.27
|Yes Bank
|22.62
|0.03
|0.13
|32.81
|14.1
|65072.95
|Indian Bank
|528.55
|-6.95
|-1.3
|573.45
|267.25
|71193.57
|UCO Bank
|52.31
|-0.43
|-0.82
|70.66
|25.65
|62541.62
|Bank Of India
|124.45
|0.3
|0.24
|158.0
|69.41
|56667.19
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Bank traded by 10 AM is 74.41% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹528.8, a decrease of 1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for observing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank touched a high of 534.55 & a low of 527.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|532.33
|Support 1
|525.68
|Resistance 2
|536.77
|Support 2
|523.47
|Resistance 3
|538.98
|Support 3
|519.03
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Bank has decreased by -0.29% to ₹533.95, while its peers like IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are also up by 0.29% and 0.28% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|84.75
|0.55
|0.65
|98.7
|52.64
|91126.61
|Yes Bank
|22.77
|0.18
|0.8
|32.81
|14.1
|65504.47
|Indian Bank
|533.95
|-1.55
|-0.29
|573.45
|267.25
|71920.93
|UCO Bank
|52.88
|0.14
|0.27
|70.66
|25.65
|63223.11
|Bank Of India
|126.2
|2.05
|1.65
|158.0
|69.41
|57464.03
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at ₹534.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹520.38 and ₹545.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹520.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 545.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has decreased by -0.39% to ₹533.40 today. Over the past year, Indian Bank shares have gained 82.21%, reaching ₹533.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.54%
|3 Months
|0.22%
|6 Months
|20.01%
|YTD
|27.25%
|1 Year
|82.21%
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|545.73
|Support 1
|520.38
|Resistance 2
|555.52
|Support 2
|504.82
|Resistance 3
|571.08
|Support 3
|495.03
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹539.75 & ₹514 yesterday to end at ₹513. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
