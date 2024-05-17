Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank closed today at 541.6, up 0.34% from yesterday's 539.75

Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Indian Bank opened at ₹530.05 and closed at ₹535.5. The high for the day was ₹544 and the low was ₹525.7. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹72735.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹573.45 and the 52-week low was ₹267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 51775 shares.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank has a 4.71% MF holding & 5.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.78% in december to 4.71% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 5.89% in december to 5.29% in march quarter.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 15.34%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 16.90% and 16.70%, respectively.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank has shown an EPS growth of 33.29% and a revenue growth of 12.48% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 556497.30 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Bank's stock price increased by 0.34% to reach ₹541.6, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Union Bank Of India is declining, whereas IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The overall market performance is also positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rising by 0.28% and 0.34%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|139.15
|-1.55
|-1.1
|163.15
|68.0
|106221.68
|IDBI Bank
|84.36
|0.98
|1.18
|98.7
|52.64
|90707.26
|Indian Bank
|541.6
|1.85
|0.34
|573.45
|267.25
|72951.35
|Yes Bank
|23.01
|0.34
|1.5
|32.81
|14.1
|66194.9
|UCO Bank
|52.87
|0.24
|0.46
|70.66
|25.65
|63211.15
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank stock's low price today was ₹533.9 and the high price was ₹547.3.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price closed the day at ₹541.6 - a 0.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 547.17 , 554.23 , 561.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 533.27 , 526.43 , 519.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 3 PM is 22.18% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹541.6, a decrease of 0.34%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume suggests further price decline may be imminent.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at ₹540.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹529.25 and ₹547.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹529.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|518.35
|10 Days
|526.75
|20 Days
|525.94
|50 Days
|521.44
|100 Days
|494.46
|300 Days
|449.26
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Bank traded by 2 PM is 24.67% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹539.85, a decrease of 0.02%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 543.42 and 535.27 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 535.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 543.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|539.28
|Support 1
|536.28
|Resistance 2
|540.92
|Support 2
|534.92
|Resistance 3
|542.28
|Support 3
|533.28
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹539.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹529.25 and ₹547.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹529.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for Indian Bank until 1 PM is down by 25.42% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹539, a decrease of 0.14%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank reached a peak of 546.0 and a low of 537.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|543.42
|Support 1
|535.27
|Resistance 2
|548.78
|Support 2
|532.48
|Resistance 3
|551.57
|Support 3
|527.12
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹533.9, while the high price reached ₹547.3.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 12 AM has increased by 15.90% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹542.55, a 0.52% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 548.73 and 537.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 537.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 548.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|547.48
|Support 1
|544.33
|Resistance 2
|548.97
|Support 2
|542.67
|Resistance 3
|550.63
|Support 3
|541.18
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|518.35
|10 Days
|526.75
|20 Days
|525.94
|50 Days
|521.44
|100 Days
|494.46
|300 Days
|449.26
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹547.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹529.25 and ₹547.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹529.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Bank shares traded by 11 AM is 7.13% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹544.4, reflecting a decrease of 0.86%. Monitoring both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price drops.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank reached a peak of 546.0 and a trough of 534.6 in the preceding trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders are encouraged to monitor potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|548.73
|Support 1
|537.33
|Resistance 2
|553.07
|Support 2
|530.27
|Resistance 3
|560.13
|Support 3
|525.93
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹544.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹529.25 and ₹547.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹529.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Bank has increased by 0.52% to reach ₹542.55, following the upward trend of its peer banks like Union Bank Of India, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.25% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|140.85
|0.15
|0.11
|163.15
|68.0
|107519.4
|IDBI Bank
|84.3
|0.92
|1.1
|98.7
|52.64
|90642.75
|Indian Bank
|542.55
|2.8
|0.52
|573.45
|267.25
|73079.31
|Yes Bank
|22.95
|0.28
|1.24
|32.81
|14.1
|66022.29
|UCO Bank
|53.03
|0.4
|0.76
|70.66
|25.65
|63402.45
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank by 10 AM is 19.29% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹534.6, a decrease of 0.95%. It is crucial to consider both the volume traded and the price when analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank touched a high of 537.05 & a low of 533.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|536.53
|Support 1
|533.38
|Resistance 2
|538.37
|Support 2
|532.07
|Resistance 3
|539.68
|Support 3
|530.23
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Indian Bank dropped by 0.58% today, reaching ₹536.6, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Union Bank Of India is declining, but IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.19% and 0.02% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|140.65
|-0.05
|-0.04
|163.15
|68.0
|107366.72
|IDBI Bank
|83.95
|0.57
|0.68
|98.7
|52.64
|90266.42
|Indian Bank
|536.6
|-3.15
|-0.58
|573.45
|267.25
|72277.87
|Yes Bank
|22.8
|0.13
|0.57
|32.81
|14.1
|65590.77
|UCO Bank
|52.85
|0.22
|0.42
|70.66
|25.65
|63187.24
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at ₹535.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹529.25 and ₹547.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹529.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has dropped by -0.90% and is currently trading at ₹534.90. Over the past year, Indian Bank shares have gained 87.60%, reaching ₹534.90. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.39%
|3 Months
|0.49%
|6 Months
|21.14%
|YTD
|28.27%
|1 Year
|87.6%
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|547.85
|Support 1
|529.25
|Resistance 2
|555.45
|Support 2
|518.25
|Resistance 3
|566.45
|Support 3
|510.65
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1868 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹544 & ₹525.7 yesterday to end at ₹535.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
