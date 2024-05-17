Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank closed today at 541.6, up 0.34% from yesterday's 539.75

47 min read . 08:02 PM IST
Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 539.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 541.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Share Price Highlights

Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Indian Bank opened at 530.05 and closed at 535.5. The high for the day was 544 and the low was 525.7. The market capitalization of the bank was 72735.84 crore. The 52-week high was 573.45 and the 52-week low was 267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 51775 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank has a 4.71% MF holding & 5.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.78% in december to 4.71% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 5.89% in december to 5.29% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:34 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 15.34%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 16.90% and 16.70%, respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank has shown an EPS growth of 33.29% and a revenue growth of 12.48% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 556497.30 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Bank's stock price increased by 0.34% to reach 541.6, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Union Bank Of India is declining, whereas IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The overall market performance is also positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rising by 0.28% and 0.34%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India139.15-1.55-1.1163.1568.0106221.68
IDBI Bank84.360.981.1898.752.6490707.26
Indian Bank541.61.850.34573.45267.2572951.35
Yes Bank23.010.341.532.8114.166194.9
UCO Bank52.870.240.4670.6625.6563211.15
17 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank stock's low price today was 533.9 and the high price was 547.3.

17 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank closed today at ₹541.6, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹539.75

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price closed the day at 541.6 - a 0.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 547.17 , 554.23 , 561.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 533.27 , 526.43 , 519.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:45 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -22.18% lower than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 3 PM is 22.18% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 541.6, a decrease of 0.34%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume suggests further price decline may be imminent.

17 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank trading at ₹540.35, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹539.75

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at 540.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 529.25 and 547.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 529.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:46 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -24.67% lower than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Bank traded by 2 PM is 24.67% lower than yesterday, with the price at 539.85, a decrease of 0.02%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 543.42 and 535.27 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 535.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 543.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1539.28Support 1536.28
Resistance 2540.92Support 2534.92
Resistance 3542.28Support 3533.28
17 May 2024, 02:02 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹539.1, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹539.75

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at 539.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 529.25 and 547.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 529.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -25.42% lower than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for Indian Bank until 1 PM is down by 25.42% compared to yesterday, with the price at 539, a decrease of 0.14%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank reached a peak of 546.0 and a low of 537.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1543.42Support 1535.27
Resistance 2548.78Support 2532.48
Resistance 3551.57Support 3527.12
17 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was 533.9, while the high price reached 547.3.

17 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.90% higher than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 12 AM has increased by 15.90% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 542.55, a 0.52% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:43 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 548.73 and 537.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 537.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 548.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1547.48Support 1544.33
Resistance 2548.97Support 2542.67
Resistance 3550.63Support 3541.18
17 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹547.3, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹539.75

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at 547.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 529.25 and 547.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 529.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -7.13% lower than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Bank shares traded by 11 AM is 7.13% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 544.4, reflecting a decrease of 0.86%. Monitoring both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price drops.

17 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank reached a peak of 546.0 and a trough of 534.6 in the preceding trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders are encouraged to monitor potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1548.73Support 1537.33
Resistance 2553.07Support 2530.27
Resistance 3560.13Support 3525.93
17 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹544.4, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹539.75

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at 544.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 529.25 and 547.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 529.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Bank has increased by 0.52% to reach 542.55, following the upward trend of its peer banks like Union Bank Of India, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.25% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India140.850.150.11163.1568.0107519.4
IDBI Bank84.30.921.198.752.6490642.75
Indian Bank542.552.80.52573.45267.2573079.31
Yes Bank22.950.281.2432.8114.166022.29
UCO Bank53.030.40.7670.6625.6563402.45
17 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.29% lower than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank by 10 AM is 19.29% lower than yesterday, with the price at 534.6, a decrease of 0.95%. It is crucial to consider both the volume traded and the price when analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank touched a high of 537.05 & a low of 533.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1536.53Support 1533.38
Resistance 2538.37Support 2532.07
Resistance 3539.68Support 3530.23
17 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Indian Bank dropped by 0.58% today, reaching 536.6, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Union Bank Of India is declining, but IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.19% and 0.02% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India140.65-0.05-0.04163.1568.0107366.72
IDBI Bank83.950.570.6898.752.6490266.42
Indian Bank536.6-3.15-0.58573.45267.2572277.87
Yes Bank22.80.130.5732.8114.165590.77
UCO Bank52.850.220.4270.6625.6563187.24
17 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank trading at ₹535.4, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹539.75

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at 535.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 529.25 and 547.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 529.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has dropped by -0.90% and is currently trading at 534.90. Over the past year, Indian Bank shares have gained 87.60%, reaching 534.90. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.39%
3 Months0.49%
6 Months21.14%
YTD28.27%
1 Year87.6%
17 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1547.85Support 1529.25
Resistance 2555.45Support 2518.25
Resistance 3566.45Support 3510.65
17 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank volume yesterday was 1920 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2287 k

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1868 k & BSE volume was 51 k.

17 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank closed at ₹535.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 544 & 525.7 yesterday to end at 535.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

