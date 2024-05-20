Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Plunges as Market Sinks

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 539.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stock opened at 540.1 and closed at 539.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 544.4, while the low was 538.8. The market capitalization of the bank was 72,574.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 573.45 and the 52-week low was 267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4261 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹538.8, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹539.9

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at 538.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 533.27 and 547.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 533.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has decreased by -0.20% and is currently trading at 538.80. Over the past year, Indian Bank's shares have gained 88.19% to reach 538.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.06%
3 Months2.25%
6 Months25.19%
YTD28.37%
1 Year88.19%
20 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1547.17Support 1533.27
Resistance 2554.23Support 2526.43
Resistance 3561.07Support 3519.37
20 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank volume yesterday was 1920 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2287 k

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1868 k & BSE volume was 51 k.

20 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank closed at ₹539.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 544.4 & 538.8 yesterday to end at 539.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.