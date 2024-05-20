Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Plunges as Market Sinks

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹540.1 and closed at ₹539.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹544.4, while the low was ₹538.8. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹72,574.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹573.45 and the 52-week low was ₹267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4261 shares traded.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹538.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹533.27 and ₹547.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹533.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has decreased by -0.20% and is currently trading at ₹538.80. Over the past year, Indian Bank's shares have gained 88.19% to reach ₹538.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.06%
|3 Months
|2.25%
|6 Months
|25.19%
|YTD
|28.37%
|1 Year
|88.19%
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|547.17
|Support 1
|533.27
|Resistance 2
|554.23
|Support 2
|526.43
|Resistance 3
|561.07
|Support 3
|519.37
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1868 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹544.4 & ₹538.8 yesterday to end at ₹539.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
