Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Plunges in Bearish Trading Session
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Plunges in Bearish Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 539.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Bank's stock opened at 540.1 and closed at 539.9. The high for the day was 544.4 and the low was 538.8. The market capitalization stood at 72,574.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 573.45 and the 52-week low was 267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4,261 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:32:32 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank trading at ₹538.25, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹539.95

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at 538.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 537.23 and 543.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 537.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 543.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:17:57 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has decreased by -0.58% and is currently trading at 536.80. Over the past year, Indian Bank's shares have seen a significant increase of 88.70% to 536.80. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.3%
3 Months2.08%
6 Months25.13%
YTD28.31%
1 Year88.7%
21 May 2024, 08:49:54 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1543.68Support 1537.23
Resistance 2547.32Support 2534.42
Resistance 3550.13Support 3530.78
21 May 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 2.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank volume yesterday was 89 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2199 k

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

21 May 2024, 08:07:29 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank closed at ₹539.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 544.4 & 538.8 yesterday to end at 539.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend








