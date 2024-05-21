LIVE UPDATES

Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Plunges in Bearish Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trade

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 539.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.