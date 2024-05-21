Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Plunges in Bearish Trading Session

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹540.1 and closed at ₹539.9. The high for the day was ₹544.4 and the low was ₹538.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,574.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹573.45 and the 52-week low was ₹267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4,261 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at ₹538.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹537.23 and ₹543.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹537.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 543.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has decreased by -0.58% and is currently trading at ₹536.80. Over the past year, Indian Bank's shares have seen a significant increase of 88.70% to ₹536.80. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.3%
|3 Months
|2.08%
|6 Months
|25.13%
|YTD
|28.31%
|1 Year
|88.7%
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|543.68
|Support 1
|537.23
|Resistance 2
|547.32
|Support 2
|534.42
|Resistance 3
|550.13
|Support 3
|530.78
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 2.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹544.4 & ₹538.8 yesterday to end at ₹539.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
