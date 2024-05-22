Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Plunges as Investors React to Poor Performance

24 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -2 %. The stock closed at 575.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stock opened at 539.6 and closed at 539.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 580 and a low of 534.8. The market capitalization stood at 77510.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 573.45 and 267.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 128970 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:04:32 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank stock reached a low of 561 and a high of 577.8 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:52:51 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 285.59% higher than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 12 AM is 285.59% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at 562.3, showing a decrease of -2.29%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could suggest potential further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:41:59 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 565.87 and 562.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 562.22 and selling near hourly resistance at 565.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1564.77Support 1562.12
Resistance 2566.28Support 2560.98
Resistance 3567.42Support 3559.47
22 May 2024, 12:24:58 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:24:28 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days533.62
10 Days526.08
20 Days528.46
50 Days522.16
100 Days497.21
300 Days452.41
22 May 2024, 12:10:12 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹563.95, down -2% from yesterday's ₹575.45

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at 563.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 546.1 and 592.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 546.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 592.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:46:32 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 484.27% higher than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Bank traded up until 11 AM is 484.27% higher than the previous day, with the price at 563.65, up by -2.05%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends, in addition to price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:37:53 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 571.7 and 559.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 559.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 571.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1565.87Support 1562.22
Resistance 2567.58Support 2560.28
Resistance 3569.52Support 3558.57
22 May 2024, 11:25:12 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹564.25, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹575.45

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at 564.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 546.1 and 592.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 546.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 592.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:10:45 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Bank dropped by 2.04% to reach 563.7, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. IDBI Bank and Yes Bank are experiencing declines, whereas UCO Bank and Bank of India are witnessing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank87.43-0.76-0.8698.753.0794008.25
Yes Bank22.94-0.3-1.2932.8114.165993.52
Indian Bank563.7-11.75-2.04580.0267.2575928.14
UCO Bank56.580.020.0470.6625.6567646.81
Bank Of India126.22.952.39158.069.4157464.03
22 May 2024, 11:07:17 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 6.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:50:28 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 494.72% higher than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 10 AM has increased by 494.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 565.05, showing a decrease of -1.81%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could suggest potential further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:35:13 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank touched a high of 573.15 & a low of 561.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1571.7Support 1559.75
Resistance 2578.4Support 2554.5
Resistance 3583.65Support 3547.8
22 May 2024, 10:16:36 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:51:36 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Bank's stock price dropped by 1.44% to reach 567.15, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed results. IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank are declining, whereas Bank of India is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.13% and 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank87.44-0.75-0.8598.753.0794019.0
Yes Bank22.87-0.37-1.5932.8114.165792.15
Indian Bank567.15-8.3-1.44580.0267.2576392.84
UCO Bank56.07-0.49-0.8770.6625.6567037.06
Bank Of India124.451.20.97158.069.4156667.19
22 May 2024, 09:35:58 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank trading at ₹570.65, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹575.45

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at 570.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 546.1 and 592.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 546.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 592.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:15:46 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has decreased by 0.20% and is currently trading at 574.30. Over the past year, Indian Bank shares have seen a significant increase of 99.64% to 574.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.06%
3 Months5.78%
6 Months36.66%
YTD36.65%
1 Year99.64%
22 May 2024, 08:46:09 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1591.6Support 1545.6
Resistance 2608.8Support 2516.8
Resistance 3637.6Support 3499.6
22 May 2024, 08:32:50 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 8.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:19:21 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2434 k

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 101.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.

22 May 2024, 08:04:51 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank closed at ₹539.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 580 & 534.8 yesterday to end at 539.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

