Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Plunges as Investors React to Poor Performance

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹539.6 and closed at ₹539.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹580 and a low of ₹534.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹77510.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹573.45 and ₹267.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 128970 shares traded.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank stock reached a low of ₹561 and a high of ₹577.8 on the current day.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 285.59% higher than yesterday
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 12 AM is 285.59% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹562.3, showing a decrease of -2.29%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could suggest potential further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 565.87 and 562.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 562.22 and selling near hourly resistance at 565.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|564.77
|Support 1
|562.12
|Resistance 2
|566.28
|Support 2
|560.98
|Resistance 3
|567.42
|Support 3
|559.47
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|533.62
|10 Days
|526.08
|20 Days
|528.46
|50 Days
|522.16
|100 Days
|497.21
|300 Days
|452.41
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹563.95, down -2% from yesterday's ₹575.45
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹563.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹546.1 and ₹592.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹546.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 592.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 484.27% higher than yesterday
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Bank traded up until 11 AM is 484.27% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹563.65, up by -2.05%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends, in addition to price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 571.7 and 559.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 559.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 571.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|565.87
|Support 1
|562.22
|Resistance 2
|567.58
|Support 2
|560.28
|Resistance 3
|569.52
|Support 3
|558.57
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹564.25, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹575.45
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹564.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹546.1 and ₹592.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹546.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 592.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Bank dropped by 2.04% to reach ₹563.7, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. IDBI Bank and Yes Bank are experiencing declines, whereas UCO Bank and Bank of India are witnessing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|87.43
|-0.76
|-0.86
|98.7
|53.07
|94008.25
|Yes Bank
|22.94
|-0.3
|-1.29
|32.81
|14.1
|65993.52
|Indian Bank
|563.7
|-11.75
|-2.04
|580.0
|267.25
|75928.14
|UCO Bank
|56.58
|0.02
|0.04
|70.66
|25.65
|67646.81
|Bank Of India
|126.2
|2.95
|2.39
|158.0
|69.41
|57464.03
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 6.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 494.72% higher than yesterday
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 10 AM has increased by 494.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹565.05, showing a decrease of -1.81%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could suggest potential further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank touched a high of 573.15 & a low of 561.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|571.7
|Support 1
|559.75
|Resistance 2
|578.4
|Support 2
|554.5
|Resistance 3
|583.65
|Support 3
|547.8
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Bank's stock price dropped by 1.44% to reach ₹567.15, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed results. IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank are declining, whereas Bank of India is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.13% and 0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|87.44
|-0.75
|-0.85
|98.7
|53.07
|94019.0
|Yes Bank
|22.87
|-0.37
|-1.59
|32.81
|14.1
|65792.15
|Indian Bank
|567.15
|-8.3
|-1.44
|580.0
|267.25
|76392.84
|UCO Bank
|56.07
|-0.49
|-0.87
|70.66
|25.65
|67037.06
|Bank Of India
|124.45
|1.2
|0.97
|158.0
|69.41
|56667.19
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank trading at ₹570.65, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹575.45
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at ₹570.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹546.1 and ₹592.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹546.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 592.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has decreased by 0.20% and is currently trading at ₹574.30. Over the past year, Indian Bank shares have seen a significant increase of 99.64% to ₹574.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.06%
|3 Months
|5.78%
|6 Months
|36.66%
|YTD
|36.65%
|1 Year
|99.64%
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|591.6
|Support 1
|545.6
|Resistance 2
|608.8
|Support 2
|516.8
|Resistance 3
|637.6
|Support 3
|499.6
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 8.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2434 k
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 101.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank closed at ₹539.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹580 & ₹534.8 yesterday to end at ₹539.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
