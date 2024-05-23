Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Bank opened at ₹577.65, reached a high of ₹577.8, and a low of ₹559.35 before closing at ₹575.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹76,278.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹580 and a low of ₹267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 168,024 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has increased by 1.69% and is currently trading at ₹575.85. Over the past year, Indian Bank's shares have gained 98.22% to reach ₹575.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22,597.80 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.75%
|3 Months
|2.78%
|6 Months
|37.69%
|YTD
|34.57%
|1 Year
|98.22%
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|576.38
|Support 1
|557.18
|Resistance 2
|586.92
|Support 2
|548.52
|Resistance 3
|595.58
|Support 3
|537.98
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 6.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 101.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹577.8 & ₹559.35 yesterday to end at ₹575.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend