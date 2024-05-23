Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 575.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Bank opened at 577.65, reached a high of 577.8, and a low of 559.35 before closing at 575.45. The market capitalization stood at 76,278.34 crore, with a 52-week high of 580 and a low of 267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 168,024 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has increased by 1.69% and is currently trading at 575.85. Over the past year, Indian Bank's shares have gained 98.22% to reach 575.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22,597.80 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.75%
3 Months2.78%
6 Months37.69%
YTD34.57%
1 Year98.22%
23 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1576.38Support 1557.18
Resistance 2586.92Support 2548.52
Resistance 3595.58Support 3537.98
23 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 6.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:28 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2434 k

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 101.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.

23 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank closed at ₹575.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 577.8 & 559.35 yesterday to end at 575.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

