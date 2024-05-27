Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹578.55 and closed at ₹575.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹579.55, and the low was ₹565.85. The market capitalization of Indian Bank stood at ₹77012.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹595.95, and the 52-week low was ₹267.25. On the BSE, the trading volume for Indian Bank was 60217 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|579.62
|Support 1
|565.07
|Resistance 2
|586.98
|Support 2
|557.88
|Resistance 3
|594.17
|Support 3
|550.52
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 7.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹579.55 & ₹565.85 yesterday to end at ₹575.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend