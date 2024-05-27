Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 575.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 571.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stock opened at 578.55 and closed at 575.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 579.55, and the low was 565.85. The market capitalization of Indian Bank stood at 77012.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 595.95, and the 52-week low was 267.25. On the BSE, the trading volume for Indian Bank was 60217 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1579.62Support 1565.07
Resistance 2586.98Support 2557.88
Resistance 3594.17Support 3550.52
27 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 7.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2631 k

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.

27 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank closed at ₹575.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 579.55 & 565.85 yesterday to end at 575.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

