Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹574, closed at ₹571.15, with a high of ₹591.8 and a low of ₹570 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was ₹78,191.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹595.95 and a low of ₹267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 109,298 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has increased by 1.29% and is currently trading at ₹586.70. Over the past year, Indian Bank's shares have surged by 108.89% to ₹586.70, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.30% to reach 22932.45 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.26%
|3 Months
|7.21%
|6 Months
|41.9%
|YTD
|37.62%
|1 Year
|108.89%
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|590.88
|Support 1
|567.73
|Resistance 2
|603.02
|Support 2
|556.72
|Resistance 3
|614.03
|Support 3
|544.58
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 9.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹591.8 & ₹570 yesterday to end at ₹571.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend