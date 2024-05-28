Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 571.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 580.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stock opened at 574, closed at 571.15, with a high of 591.8 and a low of 570 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was 78,191.26 crore, with a 52-week high of 595.95 and a low of 267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 109,298 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Bank has increased by 1.29% and is currently trading at 586.70. Over the past year, Indian Bank's shares have surged by 108.89% to 586.70, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.30% to reach 22932.45 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.26%
3 Months7.21%
6 Months41.9%
YTD37.62%
1 Year108.89%
28 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1590.88Support 1567.73
Resistance 2603.02Support 2556.72
Resistance 3614.03Support 3544.58
28 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 9.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2639 k

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.

28 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank closed at ₹571.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 591.8 & 570 yesterday to end at 571.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.