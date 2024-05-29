Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹579.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹593, while the low was ₹557.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹76,325.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹595.95 and ₹267.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 170,633 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 6.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹593 & ₹557.15 yesterday to end at ₹579.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend