Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange surges as demand for electricity increases

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 143.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 144 and closed at 143.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 144.8 and a low of 141.6. The market capitalization of IEX is currently 12,827.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 163.75 and 116.05 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 248,689 shares of IEX were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹144.25, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹143.7

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is 144.25. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

01 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹143.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Energy Exchange on the BSE, a total of 248,689 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 143.7.

