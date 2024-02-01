Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹145.4 and closed at ₹145.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹148.25 and a low of ₹144.85. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹13,116.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for IEX was 1,171,944 shares.

