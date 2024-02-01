Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹145.4 and closed at ₹145.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹148.25 and a low of ₹144.85. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹13,116.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for IEX was 1,171,944 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 1,171,944 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹145.1 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!