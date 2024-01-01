Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 167.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 162.5 and closed at 161.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 172.3 and a low of 161.9. The market capitalization of IEX is 14,930.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 172.3, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX shares was 7,092,110.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹168.1, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹167.9

The current data for Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is 168.1. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price.

01 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.21%
3 Months15.8%
6 Months32.18%
YTD20.0%
1 Year20.34%
01 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹167.9, up 3.96% from yesterday's ₹161.5

The current price of Indian Energy Exchange stock is 167.9, with a percent change of 3.96 and a net change of 6.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased by 3.96 percent, resulting in a net gain of 6.4. This data suggests that the stock is performing well and investors may be seeing positive returns.

01 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹161.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) saw a total volume of 7,092,110 shares being traded. The closing price for IEX shares was 161.5.

