Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Rises on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹162.5 and closed at ₹161.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹172.3 and a low of ₹161.9. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹14,930.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹172.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX shares was 7,092,110.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is ₹168.1. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.21%
|3 Months
|15.8%
|6 Months
|32.18%
|YTD
|20.0%
|1 Year
|20.34%
The current price of Indian Energy Exchange stock is ₹167.9, with a percent change of 3.96 and a net change of 6.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased by 3.96 percent, resulting in a net gain of 6.4. This data suggests that the stock is performing well and investors may be seeing positive returns.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) saw a total volume of 7,092,110 shares being traded. The closing price for IEX shares was ₹161.5.
