Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 140.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange opened and closed at 140.95 with a high of 142.85 and a low of 139.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 12,635.92 crore. The 52-week high was 173.3 and the 52-week low was 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 573,499 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.1, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹140.95

Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at 142.1, with a net change of 1.15 and a percent change of 0.82. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹140.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Energy Exchange had a trading volume of 573,499 shares with a closing price of 140.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!