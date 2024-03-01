Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Positive Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange opened and closed at ₹140.95 with a high of ₹142.85 and a low of ₹139.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,635.92 crore. The 52-week high was ₹173.3 and the 52-week low was ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 573,499 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.