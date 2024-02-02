Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹146.9 and closed at ₹146.2. The stock reached a high of ₹148.2 and a low of ₹146.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IEX is currently at ₹13,067.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 177,934 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹146.2 on last trading day
On the last day, the Indian Energy Exchange had a trading volume of 177,934 shares with a closing price of ₹146.2.