Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 146.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 146.9 and closed at 146.2. The stock reached a high of 148.2 and a low of 146.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IEX is currently at 13,067.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 177,934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy2223
Hold1101
Sell1111
Strong Sell4455
02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹146.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Energy Exchange had a trading volume of 177,934 shares with a closing price of 146.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!