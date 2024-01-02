Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Plummets in Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹169.65 and closed at ₹167.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹173.3, while the lowest price was ₹166.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,921.24 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹172.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,497,498 shares.

