Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 167.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange opened at 169.65 and closed at 167.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 173.3, while the lowest price was 166.45. The market capitalization of the company is 14,921.24 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 172.3 and 116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,497,498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹167.8, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹167.9

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock price is currently at 167.8, with a percent change of -0.06. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.06% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.1, indicating a decrease of 0.1.

02 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹167.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 1,497,498 shares. The closing price for the shares was 167.9.

