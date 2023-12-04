Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

The Indian Energy Exchange had an open price of ₹144.85 and a close price of ₹143.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹145.15 and a low of ₹142.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,693.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.75, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 317,403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.