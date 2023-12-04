Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 143.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange

The Indian Energy Exchange had an open price of 144.85 and a close price of 143.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 145.15 and a low of 142.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 12,693.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.75, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 317,403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹143.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 317,403. The closing price of the shares on this day was 143.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.