Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars with Strong Trading Performance

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹164.35 and closed at ₹165.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹165.35 and a low of ₹162.75. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹14,503.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 483,303 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of 164.95. The bid price is 165.4 with a bid quantity of 11250, while the offer price is 165.45 with an offer quantity of 3750. The open interest for IEX stands at 81198750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that the price is ₹164.95. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.85, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹1.85. Overall, the data suggests that IEX stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.43%
|3 Months
|15.03%
|6 Months
|29.48%
|YTD
|-2.89%
|1 Year
|14.37%
The Indian Energy Exchange stock has seen a 1.9% increase in price, with a net change of 3.1 points. The current price of the stock is ₹166.2.
Yesterday, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) recorded a trading volume of 483,303 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IEX shares on the BSE was ₹165.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!