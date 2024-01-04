Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 163.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 164.35 and closed at 165.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 165.35 and a low of 162.75. The market capitalization of IEX is 14,503.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 483,303 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange January futures opened at 167.2 as against previous close of 163.95

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of 164.95. The bid price is 165.4 with a bid quantity of 11250, while the offer price is 165.45 with an offer quantity of 3750. The open interest for IEX stands at 81198750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹164.95, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹163.1

The current data for Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that the price is 164.95. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.85, meaning that the stock has increased by 1.85. Overall, the data suggests that IEX stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.43%
3 Months15.03%
6 Months29.48%
YTD-2.89%
1 Year14.37%
04 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹166.2, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹163.1

The Indian Energy Exchange stock has seen a 1.9% increase in price, with a net change of 3.1 points. The current price of the stock is 166.2.

04 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹165.9 on last trading day

Yesterday, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) recorded a trading volume of 483,303 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IEX shares on the BSE was 165.9.

