Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹146.35 and closed at ₹144.35. The stock reached a high of ₹151.55 and a low of ₹146 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,476.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹173.3 and the low was ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 316,497 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:11:34 AM IST
