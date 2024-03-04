Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 144.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at 146.35 and closed at 144.35. The stock reached a high of 151.55 and a low of 146 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 13,476.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 173.3 and the low was 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 316,497 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:11:34 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹144.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Energy Exchange BSE had a trading volume of 316,497 shares with a closing price of 144.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie