Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 144.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at 146.35 and closed at 144.35. The stock reached a high of 151.55 and a low of 146 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 13,476.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 173.3 and the low was 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 316,497 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹144.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Energy Exchange BSE had a trading volume of 316,497 shares with a closing price of 144.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!