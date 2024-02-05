Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars as Demand for Energy Increases

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹146.9 and closed at ₹146.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹148.2, while the lowest price was ₹145.55. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹12,991.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 330,977 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹148.5, with a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the potential reasons for this change. Additional data such as the stock's performance over time, news events, and market conditions would provide a more comprehensive analysis.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.63%
|3 Months
|2.2%
|6 Months
|14.95%
|YTD
|-13.07%
|1 Year
|5.26%
The current data for Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that the stock price is ₹146.1. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1 units.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (BSE), a total of 330,977 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹146.2.
