Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Soars as Demand for Energy Increases

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 146.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 146.9 and closed at 146.2. The highest price reached during the day was 148.2, while the lowest price was 145.55. The market capitalization of IEX is 12,991.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 330,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹148.5, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 148.5, with a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the potential reasons for this change. Additional data such as the stock's performance over time, news events, and market conditions would provide a more comprehensive analysis.

05 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.63%
3 Months2.2%
6 Months14.95%
YTD-13.07%
1 Year5.26%
05 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹146.1, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹146.2

The current data for Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock shows that the stock price is 146.1. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1 units.

05 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹146.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (BSE), a total of 330,977 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 146.2.

