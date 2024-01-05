Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹166.2 and closed at ₹163.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹167.8 and a low of ₹164.4. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹14,756.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 1,052,806 shares.
05 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
