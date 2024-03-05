Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹151.55 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹154. The high for the day was ₹158.3 and the low was ₹152.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹13649.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,432,975 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹151.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 3,432,975 shares with a closing price of ₹151.55.