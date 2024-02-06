Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange surges as demand for electricity increases

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 146.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 147.35 and closed at 146.1. The stock had a high of 150 and a low of 145.7 during the day. The market capitalization of IEX is currently at 13,027.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 1,888,409 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹149.15, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹146.5

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 149.15 with a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 2.65.

06 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹146.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Energy Exchange witnessed a trading volume of 1,888,409 shares. The closing price for the day was 146.1.

