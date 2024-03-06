Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange faces bear market as trading turns negative

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 149.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹155.2 and closed at ₹153.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹155.2, while the lowest was ₹149.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,316.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹173.3, and the low was ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 582,639 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:50:32 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹148.1, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹149.75
Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at ₹148.1 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -1.65.
06 Mar 2024, 09:36:06 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
6.28%
3 Months
-2.09%
6 Months
8.44%
YTD
-10.86%
1 Year
2.08%
06 Mar 2024, 09:03:37 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹149.75, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹153.5
Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at ₹149.75 with a percent decrease of -2.44 and a net change of -3.75.
06 Mar 2024, 08:05:36 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹153.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading at Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 582,639 shares with a closing price of ₹153.5.
