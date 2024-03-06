Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange faces bear market as trading turns negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 149.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at 155.2 and closed at 153.5. The highest price reached during the day was 155.2, while the lowest was 149.1. The market capitalization stood at 13,316.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 173.3, and the low was 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 582,639 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹148.1, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹149.75

Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at 148.1 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -1.65.

06 Mar 2024, 09:36 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.28%
3 Months-2.09%
6 Months8.44%
YTD-10.86%
1 Year2.08%
06 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹149.75, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹153.5

Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at 149.75 with a percent decrease of -2.44 and a net change of -3.75.

06 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹153.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 582,639 shares with a closing price of 153.5.

