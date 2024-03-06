Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange faces bear market as trading turns negative

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹155.2 and closed at ₹153.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹155.2, while the lowest was ₹149.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,316.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹173.3, and the low was ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 582,639 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at ₹148.1 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -1.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.28%
|3 Months
|-2.09%
|6 Months
|8.44%
|YTD
|-10.86%
|1 Year
|2.08%
Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at ₹149.75 with a percent decrease of -2.44 and a net change of -3.75.
On the last day of trading at Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 582,639 shares with a closing price of ₹153.5.
