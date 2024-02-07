Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 152.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 149.15 and closed at 146.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of 153.8 and a low of 148.05. Its market capitalization stands at 13,578.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,224 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.34%
3 Months3.39%
6 Months18.44%
YTD-9.02%
1 Year9.53%
07 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹154.65, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹152.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is 154.65. There has been a 1.28 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

07 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹146.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,508,224. The closing price of the shares was 146.5.

