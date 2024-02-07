Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹149.15 and closed at ₹146.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹153.8 and a low of ₹148.05. Its market capitalization stands at ₹13,578.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,224 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.