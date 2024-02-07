Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹149.15 and closed at ₹146.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹153.8 and a low of ₹148.05. Its market capitalization stands at ₹13,578.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,224 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.34%
|3 Months
|3.39%
|6 Months
|18.44%
|YTD
|-9.02%
|1 Year
|9.53%
The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is ₹154.65. There has been a 1.28 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,508,224. The closing price of the shares was ₹146.5.
