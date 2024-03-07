Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 15:58:33
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Faces Decline in Trading Activity Today
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Faces Decline in Trading Activity Today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 149.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was 154.4, the close price was 149.75, the high was 154.4, and the low was 145.45. The market capitalization was 13116.1 crore. The 52-week high was 173.3, and the 52-week low was 116.05. The BSE volume was 1061144 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:00:13 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹147.5, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹149.75

The Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at 147.5, with a percent change of -1.5% and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Mar 2024, 08:01:28 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹149.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 1,061,144 shares traded with a closing price of 149.75.

