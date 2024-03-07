Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Faces Decline in Trading Activity Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was ₹154.4, the close price was ₹149.75, the high was ₹154.4, and the low was ₹145.45. The market capitalization was ₹13116.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹173.3, and the 52-week low was ₹116.05. The BSE volume was 1061144 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at ₹147.5, with a percent change of -1.5% and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 1,061,144 shares traded with a closing price of ₹149.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!