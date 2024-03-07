Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Faces Decline in Trading Activity Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was ₹154.4, the close price was ₹149.75, the high was ₹154.4, and the low was ₹145.45. The market capitalization was ₹13116.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹173.3, and the 52-week low was ₹116.05. The BSE volume was 1061144 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.