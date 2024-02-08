Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Plunges in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 152.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 154.65 and closed at 152.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 154.65 and a low of 143.1. The market capitalization of IEX is 12,907.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 1,934,696 shares.

08 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹145.15, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹152.7

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is 145.15. There has been a percent change of -4.94, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by 7.55.

08 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹152.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,934,696. The closing price for the shares was 152.7.

