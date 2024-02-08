Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Plunges in Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹154.65 and closed at ₹152.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹154.65 and a low of ₹143.1. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹12,907.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 1,934,696 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is ₹145.15. There has been a percent change of -4.94, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹7.55.
