Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 145.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange opened at 145 and closed at 145.15 on the last day. The stock had a high of 148.2 and a low of 144. The market capitalization of the company is 12,836.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3 and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,530,013 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹145.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,530,013. The closing price for the shares was 145.15.

