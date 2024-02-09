Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹145 and closed at ₹145.15 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹148.2 and a low of ₹144. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,836.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,530,013 shares.

