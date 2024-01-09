Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Sees Bullish Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹164.55 and closed at ₹164.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹164.55 and a low of ₹159.45. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹14,316.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 650,887 shares.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 161.75. The bid price and offer price are the same at INR 161.75 and INR 162.4 respectively. There are 7500 shares available for purchase and sale. The open interest for IEX stands at 73,053,750 shares.
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹161.55. It has experienced a 0.34 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.23%
|3 Months
|12.34%
|6 Months
|30.07%
|YTD
|-4.23%
|1 Year
|15.63%
The stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently at ₹161. There has been a decrease of 1.89% in its price, resulting in a net change of -3.1.
On the last day of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 650,887. The closing price for the shares was ₹164.1.
