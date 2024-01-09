Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Sees Bullish Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 161 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 164.55 and closed at 164.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 164.55 and a low of 159.45. The market capitalization of IEX is 14,316.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3 and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 650,887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange January futures opened at 162.8 as against previous close of 161.3

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 161.75. The bid price and offer price are the same at INR 161.75 and INR 162.4 respectively. There are 7500 shares available for purchase and sale. The open interest for IEX stands at 73,053,750 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹161.55, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹161

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 161.55. It has experienced a 0.34 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

09 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.23%
3 Months12.34%
6 Months30.07%
YTD-4.23%
1 Year15.63%
09 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹161, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹164.1

The stock price of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently at 161. There has been a decrease of 1.89% in its price, resulting in a net change of -3.1.

09 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹164.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 650,887. The closing price for the shares was 164.1.

