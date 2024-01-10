Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹162.4 and closed at ₹161 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹165.9, while the low was ₹161.4. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹14,476.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 1,427,475 shares.
10 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST
