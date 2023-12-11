LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 152.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.