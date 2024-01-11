Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹163.3 and closed at ₹162.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹166.2 and a low of ₹160.65 during the day. The market capitalization of IEX is currently ₹14,636.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 474,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.