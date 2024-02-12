Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Faces Bearish Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Energy Exchange saw the open price at ₹145.15 and the close price at ₹144.35. The high for the day was ₹145.5, while the low was ₹140. The market capitalization for the company stands at ₹12,782.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹173.3, and the 52-week low was ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 523,820 shares.
The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is ₹142.3 with a percent change of -1.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.01% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.45, indicating a decrease of ₹1.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.57%
|3 Months
|-0.86%
|6 Months
|11.87%
|YTD
|-14.43%
|1 Year
|5.97%
The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is ₹143.75 with a percent change of -0.42. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.42% compared to the previous day. The net change is -0.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.6 rupees. Overall, this data suggests a slight downward movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 523,820. The closing price for the shares was ₹144.35.
