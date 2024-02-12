Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Faces Bearish Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Energy Exchange saw the open price at ₹145.15 and the close price at ₹144.35. The high for the day was ₹145.5, while the low was ₹140. The market capitalization for the company stands at ₹12,782.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹173.3, and the 52-week low was ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 523,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.