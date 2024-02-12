Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Faces Bearish Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 143.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Energy Exchange saw the open price at 145.15 and the close price at 144.35. The high for the day was 145.5, while the low was 140. The market capitalization for the company stands at 12,782.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 173.3, and the 52-week low was 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 523,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹142.3, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹143.75

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is 142.3 with a percent change of -1.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.01% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.45, indicating a decrease of 1.45.

12 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.57%
3 Months-0.86%
6 Months11.87%
YTD-14.43%
1 Year5.97%
12 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹143.75, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹144.35

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is 143.75 with a percent change of -0.42. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.42% compared to the previous day. The net change is -0.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.6 rupees. Overall, this data suggests a slight downward movement in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹144.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 523,820. The closing price for the shares was 144.35.

