Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 167 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at 165.85 and closed at 164.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 167.95 and a low of 165 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14,850.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 173.3 and 116.05 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,934 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Energy Exchange stock's low price for the day was 165.55, while the high price reached 169.

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹168.1, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹167

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock is currently priced at 168.1 with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.57%
3 Months14.56%
6 Months37.25%
YTD-0.65%
1 Year17.66%
12 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹168.05, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹167

The current price of Indian Energy Exchange stock is 168.05. It has increased by 0.63% or 1.05.

12 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹164.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, there were a total of 1,338,934 shares traded. The closing price for these shares was 164.6.

