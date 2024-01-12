Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹165.85 and closed at ₹164.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹167.95 and a low of ₹165 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,850.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,934 shares on the BSE.
The Indian Energy Exchange stock's low price for the day was ₹165.55, while the high price reached ₹169.
The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock is currently priced at ₹168.1 with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.57%
|3 Months
|14.56%
|6 Months
|37.25%
|YTD
|-0.65%
|1 Year
|17.66%
The current price of Indian Energy Exchange stock is ₹168.05. It has increased by 0.63% or ₹1.05.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, there were a total of 1,338,934 shares traded. The closing price for these shares was ₹164.6.
