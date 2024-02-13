Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange surges with positive trading trends

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 140 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at a price of 143.85 and closed at 143.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 144.55 and a low of 139.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IEX is currently 12,449.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 1,050,812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹140.35, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹140

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 140.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.47%
3 Months-3.47%
6 Months10.94%
YTD-16.67%
1 Year3.74%
13 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹140, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹143.75

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that its price is 140, with a percent change of -2.61% and a net change of -3.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by 2.61% and the net change amounting to 3.75.

13 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹143.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,050,812. The closing price of these shares was 143.75.

