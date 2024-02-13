Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange surges with positive trading trends

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at a price of ₹143.85 and closed at ₹143.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹144.55 and a low of ₹139.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IEX is currently ₹12,449.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 1,050,812 shares.
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹140.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.47%
|3 Months
|-3.47%
|6 Months
|10.94%
|YTD
|-16.67%
|1 Year
|3.74%
The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that its price is ₹140, with a percent change of -2.61% and a net change of -3.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by 2.61% and the net change amounting to ₹3.75.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,050,812. The closing price of these shares was ₹143.75.
