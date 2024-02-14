Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 140 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange opened at 139.4 and closed at 140 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 145, while the low was 138.2. The market capitalization of the company is 12,831.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 999,701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹140 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, a total of 999,701 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 140.

