Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange shines with positive trades today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 152.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 154 and closed at 153.1 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 154.95 and a low of 152.15. The market capitalization of IEX is 13,565.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.75 and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 730,692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹153.5, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹152.55

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 153.5, with a percent change of 0.62 and net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.3%
3 Months8.32%
6 Months22.19%
YTD8.96%
1 Year2.94%
15 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹152.55, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹153.1

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that its price is 152.55. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.55, further confirming the decrease in price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:23 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹153.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, there were 730,692 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 153.1.

