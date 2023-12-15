Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange shines with positive trades today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹154 and closed at ₹153.1 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹154.95 and a low of ₹152.15. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹13,565.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 730,692 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹153.5, with a percent change of 0.62 and net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.3%
|3 Months
|8.32%
|6 Months
|22.19%
|YTD
|8.96%
|1 Year
|2.94%
The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that its price is ₹152.55. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.55, further confirming the decrease in price.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, there were 730,692 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹153.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!