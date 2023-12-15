Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange shines with positive trades today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹154 and closed at ₹153.1 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹154.95 and a low of ₹152.15. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹13,565.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 730,692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.