Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹143.65 and closed at ₹144.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹144.75, while the lowest price was ₹140.7. The market capitalization of IEX is currently ₹12,813.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹173.3, while the 52-week low was ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX shares was 413,816 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹144.45. It has experienced a 0.52% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.75.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, a total of 413,816 shares were exchanged. The closing price for the day was ₹144.3.
