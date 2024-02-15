Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 143.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 143.65 and closed at 144.3. The highest price reached during the day was 144.75, while the lowest price was 140.7. The market capitalization of IEX is currently 12,813.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 173.3, while the 52-week low was 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX shares was 413,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹144.45, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹143.7

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 144.45. It has experienced a 0.52% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.75.

15 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹144.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, a total of 413,816 shares were exchanged. The closing price for the day was 144.3.

