Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Energy Exchange saw an open price of ₹167.4 and a close price of ₹167. The stock had a high of ₹169 and a low of ₹164. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,614.45 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, while the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,137,321 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.