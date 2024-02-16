Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange sees positive trading as demand for energy increases

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 144.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was 144.45 and the close price was 143.7. The stock reached a high of 146 and a low of 143.8. The market capitalization of the company is 12,867.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3 and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 216,335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹144.8, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹144.5

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 144.8, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹143.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 216,335. The closing price for the day was 143.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!