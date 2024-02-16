Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange sees positive trading as demand for energy increases

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was ₹144.45 and the close price was ₹143.7. The stock reached a high of ₹146 and a low of ₹143.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,867.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 216,335 shares.
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹144.8, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 216,335. The closing price for the day was ₹143.7.
