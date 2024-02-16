Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange sees positive trading as demand for energy increases

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was ₹144.45 and the close price was ₹143.7. The stock reached a high of ₹146 and a low of ₹143.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,867.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 216,335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.