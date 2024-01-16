Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 163.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 165 and closed at 164.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 165.4 and a low of 161.7. The market capitalization of IEX is 14,547.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, while the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX shares was 470,227.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange January futures opened at 164.1 as against previous close of 163.9

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 165.6. The bid price stands at INR 166.1 with a bid quantity of 7500, while the offer price is INR 166.3 with an offer quantity of 7500. The open interest for IEX is 71,932,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹165.35, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹163.6

The current data for Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the stock price is 165.35. There has been a 1.07 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.75.

16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹163.9, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹163.6

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 163.9. There has been a 0.18 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.3.

16 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹164.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Indian Energy Exchange trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 470,227. The closing price of the shares was 164.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.