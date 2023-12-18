Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Records Strong Performance in Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹153.05 and closed at ₹152.55. The stock had a high of ₹153.6 and a low of ₹150.5. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹13,418.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. On the BSE, there were 796,817 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of 152.55. The bid price stands at 153.15 with a bid quantity of 7500, while the offer price is 153.35 with an offer quantity of 7500. The open interest for IEX is 59883750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹152.5, which represents a 1.06% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.11%
|3 Months
|6.66%
|6 Months
|20.03%
|YTD
|7.86%
|1 Year
|2.06%
The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is ₹150.9 with a percent change of -1.08. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.08%. The net change is -1.65, indicating a decrease of ₹1.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
On the last day of Indian Energy Exchange BSE, the volume of shares traded was 796,817. The closing price for the day was ₹152.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!