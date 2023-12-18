Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Records Strong Performance in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 150.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 153.05 and closed at 152.55. The stock had a high of 153.6 and a low of 150.5. The market capitalization of IEX is 13,418.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.75 and the 52-week low is 116.05. On the BSE, there were 796,817 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange December futures opened at 151.55 as against previous close of 151.75

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of 152.55. The bid price stands at 153.15 with a bid quantity of 7500, while the offer price is 153.35 with an offer quantity of 7500. The open interest for IEX is 59883750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹152.5, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹150.9

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 152.5, which represents a 1.06% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.6.

18 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.11%
3 Months6.66%
6 Months20.03%
YTD7.86%
1 Year2.06%
18 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹150.9, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹152.55

The current data of Indian Energy Exchange stock shows that the price is 150.9 with a percent change of -1.08. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.08%. The net change is -1.65, indicating a decrease of 1.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹152.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Indian Energy Exchange BSE, the volume of shares traded was 796,817. The closing price for the day was 152.55.

