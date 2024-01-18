Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at ₹156.9 and closed at ₹164.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹159.2, while the low was ₹145.35. The market capitalization of IEX is ₹13,093.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.3, and the 52-week low is ₹116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 3,345,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.