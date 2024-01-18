Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 147.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 156.9 and closed at 164.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 159.2, while the low was 145.35. The market capitalization of IEX is 13,093.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3, and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 3,345,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹145.45, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹147.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 145.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, which means the stock has declined by 1.8.

18 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹164.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,345,834. The closing price for the day was 164.05.

