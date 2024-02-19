Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 144.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at 144.8 and closed at 144.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 147.5, while the lowest was 144.4. The market capitalization stood at 12,951.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.3 and the low is 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 231,616 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹144.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 231,616 shares with a closing price of 144.5.

