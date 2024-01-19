Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹145.45 and closed at ₹147.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹145.5 and a low of ₹134.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,209.09 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹173.3 and ₹116.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,226,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.