Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 154.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 153.35 and closed at 153.05 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was 155.8, while the lowest price was 151.75. The market capitalization of IEX is 13,711.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.75, and the 52-week low is 116.05. The BSE volume for IEX was 674,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:24 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price NSE Live :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹154.8, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹154.2

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 154.8 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

20 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Energy Exchange stock reached a low price of 154.25 and a high price of 157.

20 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange December futures opened at 155.4 as against previous close of 154.55

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is currently trading at a spot price of 156.2. The bid price is 156.5, while the offer price stands at 156.65. The offer quantity is 7500, whereas the bid quantity is 11250. The open interest for IEX is 58151250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹155.5, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹154.2

The stock price of Indian Energy Exchange currently stands at 155.5, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

20 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.92%
3 Months9.71%
6 Months17.98%
YTD10.14%
1 Year6.49%
20 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹154.2, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹153.05

Based on the given data, the current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 154.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 1.15.

20 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹153.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was recorded at 674,745 shares. The closing price for the day was 153.05.

